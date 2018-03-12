ABC News(AUSTIN, Texas) — A teenager was killed and a woman gravely injured in an explosion in Austin, Texas, Monday morning.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported the explosion on its verified Twitter account, saying the blast occurred at around 6:44 a.m. local time in the northeast section of the city.

ABC affiliate KVUE reported that a male teenager who has not been publicly identified was reported dead on the scene and a woman in her 40s was transported to a nearby hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The FBI told ABC News that it is responding to the reported explosion and assisting Austin police, who are the lead agency handling the situation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent staff from its Houston branch to the scene.

The explosion took place at a single-family home, according to KVUE.

KVUE also reports that investigators are looking to determine if this explosion may be connected to another deadly explosion in Austin that happened on March 2.

