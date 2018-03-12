Amy Graves/WireImage(HOLLYWOOD) — Former Charles in Charge actor Scott Baio’s wife, Renee Baio, revealed on Saturday that she is battling microvascular brain disease.

When a Twitter user asked Renee how her health is, the former stuntwoman, who is 45 years old, replied, “Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease.”

Scott, who is 55 years old, retweeted her post, saying, “Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know. @MrsScottBaio.”

Microvascular Brain Disease is characterized by changes to the small blood vessels in the brain. Changes to these vessels can contribute to developing dementia, strokes, mental decline and balance problems if left untreated.

Renee was diagnosed with meningioma brain tumors in 2014, but prior to that she also battled early stage breast cancer before undergoing three successful lumpectomies.

