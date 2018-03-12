Today is Monday March 12, 2018
Father, Son Convicted in Hearing Aids Scam

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2018 at 11:54 am
DALLAS (AP) – A North Texas father and son could each be sentenced to more than 90 years in prison in a nearly $17 million hearing aids scam targeting American Airlines Inc. workers. Federal prosecutors say 67-year-old Terry Lynn Anderson and 37-year-old Rocky Freeland Anderson were convicted Thursday in Dallas over hearing aids not needed or dispensed. Both were convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, eight counts of health care fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. Terry Anderson was also convicted on two additional fraud counts. Investigators say the father and son’s business submitted bogus or unnecessary insurance claims for some American workers. Many hearing tests, lasting less than 5 minutes, were conducted in an employee break room at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. No sentencing date was immediately set.

DALLAS (AP) – A North Texas father and son could each be sentenced to more than 90 years in prison in a nearly $17 million hearing aids scam targeting American Airlines Inc. workers. Federal prosecutors say 67-year-old Terry Lynn Anderson and 37-year-old Rocky Freeland Anderson were convicted Thursday in Dallas over hearing aids not needed or dispensed. Both were convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, eight counts of health care fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. Terry Anderson was also convicted on two additional fraud counts. Investigators say the father and son’s business submitted bogus or unnecessary insurance claims for some American workers. Many hearing tests, lasting less than 5 minutes, were conducted in an employee break room at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. No sentencing date was immediately set.

