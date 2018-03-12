Today is Monday March 12, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tyler Woman Reappointed to State Commission

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2018 at 12:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed 12 persons to the Governor’s Commission for Women. He reappointed to the panel Laura Koenig Young of Tyler. Young is president of sales and marketing for Brighton Collectibles. Her term will expire December 31st, 2019. The committee has been asked to develop a strategy and to implement a plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses. It will also help address the issue of human trafficking and help rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Tyler Woman Reappointed to State Commission

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2018 at 12:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed 12 persons to the Governor’s Commission for Women. He reappointed to the panel Laura Koenig Young of Tyler. Young is president of sales and marketing for Brighton Collectibles. Her term will expire December 31st, 2019. The committee has been asked to develop a strategy and to implement a plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses. It will also help address the issue of human trafficking and help rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement