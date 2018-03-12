AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed 12 persons to the Governor’s Commission for Women. He reappointed to the panel Laura Koenig Young of Tyler. Young is president of sales and marketing for Brighton Collectibles. Her term will expire December 31st, 2019. The committee has been asked to develop a strategy and to implement a plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses. It will also help address the issue of human trafficking and help rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Harvey.