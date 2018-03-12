HOUSTON (AP) – A man sent to death row for the slayings of two women 16 years ago in Houston has lost an appeal before a federal appeals court, moving him a step closer to execution. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Monday rejected arguments that 44-year-old Ray McArthur Freeney had deficient legal help during the punishment phase of his trial in 2003 when he was condemned for the rapes and stabbing deaths of two prostitutes. One of the victims, 15-year-old Kirschalynne Jones, was found dead in April 2002 at a motel. The other, 37-year-old Vicky Kay Dean, was found four days later at Freeney’s apartment. His trial attorneys tried to convince a Harris County jury Freeney, who confessed to the slayings, was mentally ill and should be given life in prison.