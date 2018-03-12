Today is Monday March 12, 2018
35 Tons of Catfish Products Produced in Mississippi Recalled

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2018 at 3:57 pm
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) – Texas is affected as a Mississippi company recalls around 35 tons of catfish products that might have been tainted by a compound that poses a public health concern. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday that various fresh and frozen, raw, intact Siluriformes products were produced Feb. 16 at the Heartland Catfish Company. Routine sampling results March 8 found violative levels of the chemical leucomalachite green, a dye used to detect invisible blood stains or as an antifungal drug in the fish industry. The items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and Vermont. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, and the USDA has classified it as a hazard situation with a “remote possibility” of adverse consequences.

