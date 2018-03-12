TYLER – In an effort to stop drunk drivers, the Tyler Police Department will have extra patrols out during spring break this week. In Texas each year, over half of drivers involved in deadly drunk driving crashes are between the ages of 17 and 34. The Tyler Police Department and law officers across the state have increased DWI patrols. It’s an effort to identify and stop impaired drivers. During last year’s spring break in Texas, there were 410 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 20 people and seriously injured another 48. Officers are urging drivers to plan a sober ride as part of their spring break activities. The increased enforcement runs through March 20th.