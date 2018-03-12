Brian Bowen Smith/E! Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — Kylie Jenner craved Eggos and thought she was having a boy during what she describes as her “perfect” pregnancy.

After staying mum throughout most of her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter Stormi, the E! reality star and makeup maven broke her silence Sunday with an impromptu Q&A with her 24.9 million Twitter followers.

“There really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol,” Jenner responded to a question about being pregnant with her first child. “I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot.”

The 20-year-old new mom also answered questions about motherhood and her baby girl, whose father is rapper Travis Scott.

“She hasn’t laughed yet. But she smiles A LOT,” she tweeted.

“Can’t wait to watch her grow but don’t want her to at the same time!” she added.

Last month, Jenner announced on Instagram that she and Scott had welcomed a “beautiful and healthy baby girl” on Feb. 1.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life,” she said at the time. “And I’m actually going to miss it.”

She also apologized to fans for keeping the news under wraps while taking a self-imposed hiatus from social media.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she said. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Since then, she has shared photos and more details of her pregnancy and life with Stormi with her fans.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.