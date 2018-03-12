NACOGDOCHES – Nacogdoches County authorities have filed more charges in a probe of a theft ring ring that is responsible for 26 car burglaries. Warrants have been obtained on Kawmain Singleton, 23, of Center and Jamonie Nash 18, of Timpson. Jamarcus Suell, 23, from Lufkin, who sheriff investigators have established was one of the ring leaders in this theft ring, remains in jail on 20 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. Investigators say this theft ring was responsible for car burglaries in Nacogdoches County, Sabine County, Shelby County, San Augustine County, and Angelina County, and may be possible linked to cases in Newton and Cherokee counties.