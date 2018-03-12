Jeff Spicer/Getty Images(LONDON) — Michael Caine, an Academy Award winner for his role in Woody Allen’s 1986 film Hannah and Her Sisters, tells The Guardian he won’t work with the director again.

“I am so stunned,” Caine, 84, responded when asked about the recently resurfaced molestation allegations against Allen by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

“I’m a patron of [The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children] and have very strong views about paedophilia,” he continues. “I can’t come to terms with it, because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him. I even introduced him to [Allen’s ex-wife] Mia [Farrow].”

Adds Caine, “I don’t regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn’t work with him again.”

Allen has consistently denied the abuse allegation, including after his split from Farrow, when she accused Allen of molesting Dylan.

