CHAPEL HILL – Chapel Hill High School teacher William Perkins has been charged with of the display of harmful material to minor. He surrendered at the Smith County Jail shortly after noon on Monday and was later released on a $2,500 bond. At school, Perkins is said to have had a laptop that was displaying multiple pornographic images. Several students recorded the images and reported them to school personnel. Perkin’s laptop was seized and the case was forwarded to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for investigation. After getting a search warrant, officers found multiple images on the laptop’s hard drive. Investigators say the pictures were sexually explicit.