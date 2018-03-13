iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Milwaukee 121, Memphis 103 Houston 109, San Antonio 93 Oklahoma City 106, Sacramento 101 Portland 115, Miami 99 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2 Washington 3, Winnipeg 2; OT Columbus 5, Montreal 2 N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3 Ottawa 5, Florida 3 St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2 San Jose 5, Detroit 3 L.A. Kings 3, Vancouver 0

Scoreboard Roundup — 3/12/18

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2018 at 12:15 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Milwaukee 121, Memphis 103

Houston 109, San Antonio 93

Oklahoma City 106, Sacramento 101

Portland 115, Miami 99



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 3, Winnipeg 2; OT

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3

Ottawa 5, Florida 3

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2

San Jose 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Kings 3, Vancouver 0

