iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Milwaukee 121, Memphis 103 Houston 109, San Antonio 93 Oklahoma City 106, Sacramento 101 Portland 115, Miami 99
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2 Washington 3, Winnipeg 2; OT Columbus 5, Montreal 2 N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3 Ottawa 5, Florida 3 St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2 San Jose 5, Detroit 3 L.A. Kings 3, Vancouver 0
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Milwaukee 121, Memphis 103 Houston 109, San Antonio 93 Oklahoma City 106, Sacramento 101 Portland 115, Miami 99
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2 Washington 3, Winnipeg 2; OT Columbus 5, Montreal 2 N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3 Ottawa 5, Florida 3 St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2 San Jose 5, Detroit 3 L.A. Kings 3, Vancouver 0