SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A Texas physician accused of fatally shooting a couple who had come to his home to help move furniture blames Russian mobsters he says wanted to kill his mother. The San Antonio Express-News reports a police affidavit quotes Dr. Robert Fadal II of Seguin spoke of getting internet threats for breaking up a global financial conspiracy. Anthony and Tiffany Strait were shot dead Feb. 25 after agreeing to help Fadal’s mother move furniture. Authorities say the couple’s three young sons were in the truck during the shooting. Fadal, who is 56, remains in Guadalupe County Jail in Seguin charged with capital murder. Bond is set at $5 million. No attorney is listed for him in online jail records.