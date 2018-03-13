ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A Dallas-bound flight made an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport, sending panicked passengers leaping from a wing onto the tarmac after crew members screamed at them to get away from the aircraft, passengers and officials said. Southwest Flight 3562 took off from Phoenix on Sunday night and was headed for Dallas Love Field. About an hour later, the crew noticed an unusual smell in the cabin, the airline said in a statement. Passengers said they could feel heat from the vents shortly before the crew said the plane was going to make an emergency landing. Passenger David Fleck said he was surprised to discover there were no emergency slides near the exit door over the wing.