Todd Williamson/Getty Images(AUSTIN, TEXAS) — Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are taking Frances McDormand‘s advice.

Damon and Affleck’s production company Pearl Street has announced it will use inclusion riders in all future deals and contracts, Deadline reports.

From the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, actor/producer Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni tweeted,”On behalf of Pearl Street Films, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Todd, Drew Vinton & I will be adopting the #InclusionRider for all of our projects moving forward.”

The announcement comes a week after McDormand’s Best Actress acceptance speech at the Academy Awards, where she first brought up the clause. “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider,” McDormand said, sparking interest and public discussion.

Inclusion riders are a special clause added to contracts, ensuring the cast and crew meets a certain level of diversity.

Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan also announced that his company, Outlier Society Productions, will add the diversity clause on future deals.

These additions come amidst a changing Hollywood that is trying to evolve into a more diverse and safe work environment.

