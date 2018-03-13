LONGVIEW – A former Spring Hill coach admitted to administrators he had an improper relationship with a student. That information is contained in a warrant that was filed Monday in the case of Jacob Vincent Badgett, 25, of Longview. He is currently free on a $50,000 bond following his arrest last week. The Longview News Journal reports, the day before his arrest, Badgett told the athletic director to “call 911.” He said he “had an explicit relationship with a student.” Badgett also resigned the day before his arrest.