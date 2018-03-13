Today is Tuesday March 13, 2018
Longview Series Store Being Sold to Mall Owner

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2018 at 1:26 pm
LONGVIEW – The Sears store in the Longview Mall is one of four Sears stores and four adjacent Sears Auto Centers being bought by Washington Prime Group. The Ohio-based real estate group owns and manages the mall. According to the company website, Sears will continue to operate the properties. The Company will have control of these properties for future redevelopment should Sears decide to close them. The purchase price for all the properties is $28.5 million. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the year.

