Broward County Sheriff(PARKLAND, Fla.) — Florida prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against the 19-year-old suspect in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz said Tuesday that he has formally submitted a “notice of intent to seek the death penalty” with the Broward County Clerk of Courts against Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 people during the Valentine’s Day rampage at the Parkland, Florida, school.

Cruz’s attorney, Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, said in a statement to ABC News that the move by prosecutors “was not unexpected.”

Finkelstein has previously said he would have Cruz plead guilty if prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty, a deal he said was still on the table.

“We still stand ready to immediately plead guilty to all counts — to 34 consecutive life sentences without parole,” Finkelstein said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.