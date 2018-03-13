MARSHALL – A man has been arrested for tampering with evidence in a Marshall capital murder case. Thomas Andrew Craig, 18, (pictured) of Hallsville is said to have hid the gun that killed a Marshall couple. The bodies of Leon Bowman, 31, and Justin Williams, 30, were found in a duplex on March 2nd. Craig told authorities that Jesus Molina Delatorre, 46, told him to dispose of the weapon. Craig told them where they could find the gun. Delatorre has been charged with capital murder. He is still being sought.