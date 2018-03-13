Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins intends to sign a 3-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, according to sources who have spoken to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal will make Cousins the highest paid quarterback in the NFL, unseating Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions.

Last season, Cousins threw for over 4000 yards (4093) for the third consecutive season. He also connected for 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, making him one of the more productive play callers in the league.

But Cousins had an uncomfortable relationship with the Redskins, ever since he made his NFL debut for them as a fourth round draft pick in 2012. Despite ranking fourth in passing yards, sixth in passer rating, and eighth in touchdown passes during three years as Washington’s starter, from 2015 to 2018, he never signed a long term contract with the team.

This spring, the Redskins had finally had enough, and, instead of negotiating with Cousins once again, they traded for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, opening the door for Cousin’s departure.

Cousins joins a talented Vikings team that went into the offseason with a glut of talented quarterbacks. But with Case Keenum going to the Broncos and Sam Bradford planning to sign with the Cardinals, Minnesota was forced to look elsewhere.

Last season, Minnesota crashed out against the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles in the NFC Championship game, but the addition of Cousins will make the Vikings an even more dangerous team. With the league’s top-ranked defense and a number of offensive weapons, from Adam Thielen to Stefon Diggs, Cousins and company will have their sights set on a championship.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.