AUSTIN (AP) – An autopsy shows an actress and beauty queen winner of a Spanish-language TV reality show was legally intoxicated when she died last year at her Texas home. The Austin American-Statesman reports the Tarrant County medical examiner determined 31-year-old Margaret Ann Garza of Round Rock possibly stopped breathing while in a position that obstructed her airway. Garza was found May 30. Her face was against a kitchen cabinet and her neck was hyperextended. Her blood alcohol level was 0.106. The Texas legal limit for driving is 0.08. Police say Garza, who was born in Laredo, died of natural causes. Garza was Miss Texas Belleza Latina in 2007 and Miss Belleza Latina International in 2008 on the Univision network. She had a minor role in the film “Mercury Plains” starring Scott Eastwood.