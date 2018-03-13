Today is Tuesday March 13, 2018
Police: Neighbor Struck in Neck during Target Practice

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2018 at 3:51 pm
EDWARDS, Miss. (AP) – Police say a neighbor was struck by a stray bullet during target practice by two Texas youths in Mississippi. Maj. Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office told WLBT-TV that a 10-year-old and 15-year-old who were visiting with relatives were taking part in target practice Monday evening when a bullet struck a nearby 59-year-old man in the neck. The victim was hospitalized and his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police say the shooting was likely unintentional, but it wasn’t immediately clear if charges would be filed.

