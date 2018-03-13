Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc(HOLLYWOOD) — It seems reports of Cameron Diaz’s retirement from acting have been greatly exaggerated.

After Selma Blair commented in an interview that Diaz was “done” with Hollywood, she has now backtracked on her statements.

“Breaking News: Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview,” Blair tweeted. “CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson.”

Blair previously told U.K.’s Metro that she and Diaz had been chatting about a potential sequel to their 2002 film The Sweetest Thing.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day,” she said. “We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.’”

Blair added, “I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy.”

Diaz may not be retiring, but she has taken a break from acting of sorts. She hasn’t appeared on screen since 2014’s Annie remake.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.