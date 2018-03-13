Marvel Studios

As Black Panther continues to rule the box office, fans of the film are already looking forward to the home video release of the film. While that could be a good six months away, the film’s editor, Michael Shawver, tells The Wrap that the home edition will include some must-see deleted scenes.

“Hands down the most painful scene to cut was [one] with Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuya,” Shawver says. Gurira plays General Okoye, head of Wakanda’s security force, while Kaluuya plays her lover, tribe ambassador W’Kabi.

Shawver continues, “Toward the end, after things go bad and Killmonger is in control…we’re talking about, what are they going to do? What is Wakanda going to become? Those are two powerhouse actors and it was an incredible scene with so many layers to it — boyfriend and girlfriend, it was general and her advisor, all those things. That was painful.”

So why cut it? As Sawver explains, his job is to have his finger “on the pulse of what the audience is feeling,” and at that point in the film, he felt he needed to move the story along.

Another scene that was left on the cutting room floor involved Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa and Forest Whitaker’s Zuri, Wakanda’s elder statesman and spiritual leader.

“There’s a scene between Chadwick and Forest’s characters which sets up their relationship,” Sawver recalls. “It sort of lets you attach yourself to their father-son dynamic so that later on in the film…you really feel more.”

Sawver says those scenes will appear extras on the forthcoming DVD release of Black Panther.

Black Panther is from Disney, parent company of ABC News.

