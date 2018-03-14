Today is Wednesday March 14, 2018
Nobel Prize-winning scientist Stephen Hawking dies at 76

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2018 at 10:59 pm
Alisa Molotova/Getty Images(CAMBRIDGE, England) -- Nobel Prize-winning physicist Stephen Hawking has died, a family spokesman told ABC News. He was 76.

“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," the family said in a statement. "His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

