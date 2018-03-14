iStock/Thinkstock(SEASIDE, Calif.) -- A California teacher is believed to have accidentally fired his weapon in a classroom today. Seaside police officers were summoned to Seaside High School Tuesday after the teacher, who was teaching a public safety class, discharged the weapon, police said in a statement. Officials said one student was injured either by a bullet fragment or ceiling debris and transported to a local hospital by his parent for treatment. No one was seriously injured. The teacher involved was identified by police as Dennis Alexander, who is a reserve police officer for the City of Sand City as well. The incident is under investigation. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Teacher accidentally fires gun at school

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2018 at 12:41 am

iStock/Thinkstock(SEASIDE, Calif.) -- A California teacher is believed to have accidentally fired his weapon in a classroom today.



Seaside police officers were summoned to Seaside High School Tuesday after the teacher, who was teaching a public safety class, discharged the weapon, police said in a statement.



Officials said one student was injured either by a bullet fragment or ceiling debris and transported to a local hospital by his parent for treatment. No one was seriously injured.



The teacher involved was identified by police as Dennis Alexander, who is a reserve police officer for the City of Sand City as well.



The incident is under investigation.



