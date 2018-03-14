LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) – A much-anticipated trip to Disney World ended in disaster for a Texas high school band. The group was traveling Tuesday back to their home outside of Houston when their bus careened into a ravine. The driver was killed. Authorities identified him as Harry Caligone. His sister-in-law, Angela Caligone, says he had been a bus driver for over 20 years and had “just passed his physical with flying colors.” She said he was “dedicated to his job” and “dedicated to his kids.” The bus charter company pledged to help local authorities investigating the crash. Only hours before the crash, the band’s Facebook page had been updated to show a large group posing outside Disney World. They performed at a music festival there on Saturday.