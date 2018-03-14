Netflix(JERUSALEM) — Talk about a royal mistake.

The producers of Netflix’s The Crown have admitted that the show’s star, Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, was paid less than her male co-star Matt Smith, who plays Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip.

According to Variety, the pay gap was revealed during a panel discussion about the series at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem Tuesday.

Variety reports that producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries acknowledged Smith made more money because of his prior Doctor Who fame, but added they would correct this in the future.

“Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” Mackie said.

It’s too little, too late for Foy though. She only played Queen Elizabeth for two seasons of The Crown. For its next two seasons, the roles have been recast with older actors. Olivia Coleman will take over the role of Queen is season three.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.