LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) – At least nine people remain hospitalized following the crash of a charter bus carrying members of a high school band from Texas. A spokeswoman for Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, says four people were listed in stable condition in two of the company’s hospitals early Wednesday. Five people are still hospitalized at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. A spokesman says two are in serious condition and three in good condition. A bus wrecked early Tuesday in south Alabama as it carried 46 students and adults from Channelview High School in suburban Houston. The group was headed home following a performance at Disney World.