TYLER — Once again, from March 16 through March 22, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County will transform Tyler’s downtown T.B. Butler Plaza with a fun and colorful display of children’s playhouses. That follows Wednesday’s delivery of the playhouses to the Plaza. The grand finale on the 22nd includes a ticketed dinner and live auction hosted by Jack Ryan’s Steak and Chophouse across the street. You can check the ktbb.com calendar of events or visit http://www.playhousesontheplaza.com for more information or to purchase your event ticket online.