DALLAS (AP) – A Dallas housing official has been placed on paid leave after helping steer $825,000 in federal funds to a friend. The Dallas Morning News reports that the city has launched an internal investigation and put Carl Wagner on leave pending the outcome. The moves come after a newspaper report saying that Wagner had a personal and business relationship with homebuilder Kenneth Williams. Williams was given city contracts to rebuild eight houses for low-income families in 2015. But a basic background check would’ve shown Williams had misstated his financial history and was barred from doing similar work in Fort Worth. The City Council is reviewing the vetting process for contractors. The newspaper could not reach Wagner for comment. Williams has said he did the best he could within the city’s budget.