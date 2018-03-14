LONGVIEW – The Longview Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness is asking for items that will go in homeless outreach bags. The bags could include such items as individually wrapped bottled water, pulled top caned food and trail mix. You can also donate new socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes as well as plastic forks and spoons. The task for says, by providing nonperishable items rather than cash, you can help meet someone’s immediate need without feeding a possible addiction. The items are being collected at the Longview Public Library during regular hours. The bags will be distributed at the Homeless Resource Day on March 24 at the Longview Fire Department Training Center at Teague Park.