EAST TEXAS – The cleanup continues in the wake of the east Texas storms that killed two persons. A Longview man died when a Sunday morning storm toppled a tree onto his mobile home. At the Brushy Creek Campground at Lake o’ the Pines, high winds blew a tree onto a tent. A woman was killed and her husband seriously injured. Their three children escaped injury. The Corp of Engineers has released pictures of some of the damage around the lake. There are so many trees down, it is still hard to reach some sites. The damage is so extensive, they say it could be several months before the campground will reopen.