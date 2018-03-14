Police: Two shot at Birmingham hospital; suspect down

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2018 at 7:50 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) -- Two people have been shot in an active shooter situation at a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, police said.



The suspect is down at UAB Highlands Hospital, according to police. The severity of the victims' injuries is not known.



Further details were not immediately available.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



