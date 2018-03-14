Today is Wednesday March 14, 2018
Two shot at Birmingham hospital, police say

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2018 at 9:18 pm
iStock/Thinkstock(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Two people were shot at a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, Wednesday evening, police said.

Police responded to a call of a reported shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital, Birmingham Police Lt. Pete Williston said in a press conference. They located the two victims and then proceeded to search the hospital.

The suspect was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Williston said.

There is no additional threat to the public, police said.

The victims were listed as being in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

