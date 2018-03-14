iStock/Thinkstock(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Two people were shot at a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, Wednesday evening, police said.

Police responded to a call of a reported shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital, Birmingham Police Lt. Pete Williston said in a press conference. They located the two victims and then proceeded to search the hospital.

The suspect was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Williston said.

There is no additional threat to the public, police said.

The victims were listed as being in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

