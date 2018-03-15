Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic

(LOS ANGELES) — Kendall Jenner, who rarely discusses her private life, recently agreed to a candid interview with Vogue magazine, in which, among other things, she addressed rumors that she’s gay.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?” she insists, adding, “I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

However, the 22-year-old model does admit to having a “male energy” that might throw people off.

“I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently,” she explains. “But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that.”

Jenner also thinks her un-Kardashian-like penchant for privacy may have fed the rumors.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy,” she says. “I would always go the extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was characteristically coy when it came to discussing her rumored boyfriend, Detroit Pistons basketball player Blake Griffin, telling Vogue she spent Valentine’s Day in Michigan “visiting a friend.”

“I’m happy,” she continues. “I have someone being very nice to me.”

