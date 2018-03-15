Today is Thursday March 15, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Retail Gasoline Prices in Texas, Across U.S. hold Steady

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2018 at 8:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

COPPELL (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the U.S. held steady this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.29 per gallon — the same as a week ago. Nationwide gasoline prices averaged $2.53 per gallon. The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.52 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso have the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.15 per gallon. AAA experts say one major factor contributing to stable prices is increased gasoline production that has kept pace with higher than usual demand this winter.

Retail Gasoline Prices in Texas, Across U.S. hold Steady

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2018 at 8:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

COPPELL (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the U.S. held steady this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.29 per gallon — the same as a week ago. Nationwide gasoline prices averaged $2.53 per gallon. The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.52 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso have the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.15 per gallon. AAA experts say one major factor contributing to stable prices is increased gasoline production that has kept pace with higher than usual demand this winter.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement