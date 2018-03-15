HARLETON — Harleton ISD announced Wednesday the resignation of their superintendent after he was reinstated following an investigation. According to KETK, action had been taken against Dr. Greg Coleman at a school board meeting on February 20. He was placed on leave during the investigation, however, the school district never released a reason for their decision. In the most recent release, the school board cited a difference in philosophy. The school board will soon begin its search for a new superintendent as not to disrupt the district’s operations. Tina Cox is the current acting superintendent. Coleman had been the superintendent for the school district since 2007.