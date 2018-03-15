ABC/Bob D’Amico(HOLLYWOOD) — With the final episode of ABC’s Scandal less than a month away, series star Kerry Washington is reflecting on the show’s impact on her life.

“The thing that’s really fun for me about saying goodbye to a character is they kind of live in you,” Washington, who plays Olivia Pope, on the show tells Entertainment Tonight. “There will be things that Olivia Pope has given me that always stay with me. She’s changed me.”

According to the actress, playing the no-nonsense Washington D.C. fixer on the show has made her believe she “can do anything,”– including taking on motherhood.

“I don’t know if I would have had kids at this point in my life if she didn’t make me feel like anything is possible,” says Washington, who shares two children with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, 3-year-old daughter Isabelle and 1-year-old son Caleb.

“I feel like she’s given me a lot of courage. So I’ll keep that courage,” Washington adds. “I’m going to have to say bye to the Prada purses but not goodbye to the courage, and the courage is more important.”

In addition to providing her with courage, Washington says the show had another purpose during its seven seasons — to offer a legacy for years to come.

“There is so much that has happened, a black woman being the lead on a network show, all of that is so important,” she says. “But equally important is that this is a work environment where we have treated each other with a great deal of love and respect and I really want that to be part of our legacy.”

Scandal airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

