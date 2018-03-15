iStock / Thinkstock(PIKEVILLE, Ky.) -- Kentucky police are searching for a man who is wanted for questioning relating to the shooting death of a police officer earlier this week. Pikeville Police Department Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty late Tuesday night in Pike County, Kentucky. Investigators have since obtained an arrest warrant for John Russell Hall, 55, of Pikeville, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators seek to question Hall about Hamilton's death, according to a press release form the Kentucky State Police on Thursday morning. Police warned Hall should be considered "armed and dangerous" and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911. Those with information on Hall's whereabouts are urged to contact Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711. Hamilton and Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Martin were patrolling the Hurricane Creek area in Pike County on Tuesday night when they came across a suspicious vehicle. The officers spoke with the people inside the car and then assessed the area around a nearby residence for other possible subjects, according to police. Hamilton and Martin were separated while canvassing the area. Shortly after, Martin heard gunshots and found Hamilton, who had been shot to death. The officer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's Office, police said. He was 35. Hamilton was a 12-year veteran of the Pikeville Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and a 9-month-old daughter, according to Pikeville's 911 public safety director Paul Maynard. The killer was not located at the scene and authorities have been actively searching for possible suspects ever since, police said.

Pikeville Police Department Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty late Tuesday night in Pike County, Kentucky. Investigators have since obtained an arrest warrant for John Russell Hall, 55, of Pikeville, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators seek to question Hall about Hamilton's death, according to a press release form the Kentucky State Police on Thursday morning.



Police warned Hall should be considered "armed and dangerous" and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911. Those with information on Hall's whereabouts are urged to contact Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.



Hamilton and Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Martin were patrolling the Hurricane Creek area in Pike County on Tuesday night when they came across a suspicious vehicle. The officers spoke with the people inside the car and then assessed the area around a nearby residence for other possible subjects, according to police.



Hamilton and Martin were separated while canvassing the area. Shortly after, Martin heard gunshots and found Hamilton, who had been shot to death. The officer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's Office, police said. He was 35.



Hamilton was a 12-year veteran of the Pikeville Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and a 9-month-old daughter, according to Pikeville's 911 public safety director Paul Maynard.



The killer was not located at the scene and authorities have been actively searching for possible suspects ever since, police said.

