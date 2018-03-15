NYPD truck bursts into flames in heart of Manhattan

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2018 at 9:20 am

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) -- An NYPD truck caught fire and sent flames and black smoke billowing over the heart of the city Thursday morning.



The truck fire broke out about 9 a.m. in Columbus Circle, outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower.



"Folks stay back! God forbid it explodes," one NYPD officer told pedestrians in the area



There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The NYPD flatbed truck was carrying metal barricades when the cab apparently caught fire.

Photos of the blaze showed the truck's front engine compartment open as flames consumed the rig.

