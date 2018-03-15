ABCNews.com(PALERMO) -- Why would anyone take a perfectly good cruise ship and cut it in half? To make it even better, that's why. Silversea Cruises shared with "Good Morning America" video of the dry-docked Silver Spirit being taken apart at the midsection to add a prebuilt 49-foot segment to the ship. When work is completed in early May, the ship will be 691.3 feet long. The company called the lengthening of cruise ships a "trend" in small ship luxury cruising. The multi-million dollar project to refresh the Silver Spirit is less expensive than building an entirely new ship. On May 6, the refurbished Silver Spirit will recommence service with a 7-day cruise between Civitavecchia, Italy, and Barcelona.

How do you make a cruise ship longer? Cut it in half

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2018 at 10:11 am

