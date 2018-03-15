HOUSTON (AP) – Renovations for Houston’s streets, libraries, community centers and sewer plants may be delayed for years as city money set aside for those projects is redirected to repair facilities damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The Houston Chronicle reports that city officials are holding meetings in each council district to discuss projects in Houston’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan. Officials say the need to repair storm damage means that no new projects will be added in the fifth year of this year’s capital plan. Projects that are already approved may be delayed. Mayor Sylvester Turner says he’s optimistic residents will understand the city’s need to fix Harvey’s wreckage. The five-year plan will be sent to the City Council after the meetings are completed. The council typically approves the plan in May or June.