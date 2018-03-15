COLDSPRING (AP) – Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that damaged or destroyed five Texas school buses parked in a transportation lot during spring break. A statement from the Coldspring-Oakhurst Independent School District says authorities do not suspect foul play in Wednesday night’s fire. Nobody was hurt in the blaze in Colspring, a town of about 900 located 50 miles north of Houston. Officials say four buses were destroyed while a fifth suffered major damage. Administrators say classes will resume as scheduled Monday after spring break with normal routes and times, thanks to use of other buses in the district’s fleet. Officials are investigating two other assisted living facilities that they say Segura-Livingston later opened using an alias.