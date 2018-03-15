NEW YORK (ABC) – Criminal charges are possible in the death of a dog on a United flight. Prosecutors in two states are reviewing the death of Kokito, the ten-month-old puppy put in the overhead compartment of a United flight. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office in Houston, where the flight originated, and the Queens District Attorney’s Office in New York, where it landed, are examining whether animal cruelty charges are warranted and whether they have jurisdiction to bring them. The Queens DA said, “We are currently reviewing the facts to determine if there’s a prosecutable case.”