Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Posted/updated on:
March 15, 2018 at
1:22 pm
ABC News(WASHINGTON) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for Russia-related documents, ABC News has confirmed.
The New York Times first reported the story.
This is a developing story. Refresh for details.
