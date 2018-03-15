Today is Thursday March 15, 2018
Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2018 at 1:22 pm
ABC News(WASHINGTON) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for Russia-related documents, ABC News has confirmed.

The New York Times first reported the story.

This is a developing story. Refresh for details.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

