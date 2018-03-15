Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2018 at 1:22 pm

ABC News(WASHINGTON) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for Russia-related documents, ABC News has confirmed.



The New York Times first reported the story.



This is a developing story. Refresh for details.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back