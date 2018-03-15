ABC News(MIAMI) — A pedestrian bridge stretching across a street on the Florida International University campus in Miami collapsed Thursday afternoon, killing multiple people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Aerial footage showed first responders tending to victims on the scene, searching for people in the rubble and loading others on stretchers into ambulances.

Five to six vehicles were crushed in the collapse, the highway patrol said.

The hood of a dark-colored sedan could be seen trapped underneath the fallen bridge, while the other half of the car was sticking out from the wreckage. It is unclear if the driver or any passengers inside that car were injured or killed.

A section of the bridge was closed earlier this month to allow workers to position a 174-foot portion of the bridge, according to PantherNOW, a university newspaper.

The street that the bridge stretches over, 8th Street, is a busy road that runs from downtown Miami and west to the Everglades.

