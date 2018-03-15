KILGORE – Three years of work will come to an end Saturday with the opening of a new Kilgore sports complex.A baseball tournament will open the complex. There are six baseball fields at the site, which is across from Driller Park on South Commerce. It will be known as the Whataburger Sports Complex because they signed a 10-year deal for the naming rights. They paid $50,000 up front and will pay $20,000 a year for the next ten years. The city paid for the complex with $2.2 million from the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11:00.