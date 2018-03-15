What to know about the Florida International University bridge that collapsed

WSVN-TV(MIAMI) -- An emerging way of installing bridges was touted as the way of the future, with safety at the forefront.



Now just four days after being installed using that method, a bridge connecting a college campus to a nearby residential area collapsed over a busy highway.



The bridge was built in full before being rotated and moved into place over a portion of 8th Street, US 41, in just a few hours.



The 174-foot, 950-ton section of the bridge was built to the side of where it was eventually rotated over eight lanes of the highway, according to a press release announcing the installation of the bridge.



The pedestrian bridge was intended to provide a safe passage for students from Florida International University (FIU), which has its campus on one side of the highway, to a neighborhood called Sweetwater, where thousands of students live.



The bridge was not yet open, but the installation process had been touted as an engineering success.



The press release said the FIU-Sweetwater UniversityCity Bridge was the largest pedestrian bridge moved using self-propelled modular transportation. That method involves a large vehicle with a flat platform that is used to move large segments of preconstructed materials that are then lifted into place.



The release quotes Atorod Azizinamini, the chair of FIU's civil and environmental engineering department and the director of the school's Accelerated Bridge Construction University Transportation Center, which specializes in this type of construction.



"Building the major element of the bridge -- its main span superstructure -- outside of the traveled way and away from busy Eighth Street is a milestone," Azizinamini said in the press release.



The bridge cost $14.2 million. Its funding came as part of a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.



A factsheet about the bridge that was released by FIU and the City of Sweetwater said it had been designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane and have a design life that would exceed 100 years.



