MARSHALL – A Henerson woman is accused of providing false documents to get a job. The case against Stephanie Garcia, 29, first surfaced last November. The complaint maintained Garcia had been practicing nursing without a license at Davita Dialysis in Marshall. Investigators say they discovered that she had used another person’s license number in order to get the job. Garcia was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Harrison County Jail under a $35,000 bond.